'Catch Of The Day': Snake Interrupts Ranji Game Between Karnataka And Mumbai

The third day of the Ranji game between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) witnessed a bizarre and unusual incident as the game had to be halted after a snake entered the ground. On Monday, Mumbai opened the day with a lead of 85 runs and looked to strengthen their position in the game. However, Karnataka came out on top of Mumbai towards the end as they emerged victorious by 5 wickets. Soon after the snake breached the ground, a snake catcher was called to the ground.

Similar incident occurred in Vijaywada

Earlier, a similar incident had happened this season during a match between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijayawada when a snake had entered the ground on December 8. Later, the ground staff were pressed into the rescue act as the start of the match was delayed.

Karnataka hand Mumbai 2nd consecutive loss

Later in the day, Karnataka handed Mumbai its second consecutive loss at home while they extended their unbeaten run in the Ranji Trophy. While the Mumbai-lads failed to get going, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front as he notched up 77 runs to help the side post a respectable total of 194.

In response, the Karnataka openers stitched significant partnership as Ravikumar Samarth slammed 86 runs missing out on a deserving century. Sharath BR was the second-highest scorer after Samarth while skipper Karun Nair departed without even opening his account in the game. Young-lad Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten in the second innings but could only do as much as he could with wickets from the other end constantly falling.

Attarde's fifer goes in vain

Sarfaraz Khan's 77 did give Mumbai some hope but not enough as Devdutt Padikkal cancelled out on Khan's effort with a brilliant half-century. Prateek Jain was the pick of Karnataka bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets giving away just 11 runs. For Mumbai, Shashank Attarde had a good outing as he bagged a fifer but his efforts were washed down the drain as the hosts lost to the visitors by 5 wickets.

(With Agency Inputs)