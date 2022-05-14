CBI Launches Probe Into IPL Betting Racket With Links To Pakistan; Over 28 Under Radar

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe against certain 'private individuals and government officers' that are believed to be involved in an IPL betting racket with potential links to Pakistan. According to sources, over 28 people are under the radar as of now in this massive scandal.

CBI launches probe into IPL betting scandal

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a network of individuals that are believed to have been involved in a massive betting scandal in the IPL. The agency's statement read, "Reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting influencing the outcome of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan."

The report added, "In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them to bet. For this purpose, they have opened bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents (ID&KYC) in connivance with unknown bank officials. These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials."

Sources added that the CBI has begun a multi-city scam investigation in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Delhi. These involve private individuals and government officers as well. To date, two cases have been filed, with three people named in one of the cases: Gurram Vasu, Gurram Satish and Dilip Kumar.

It is believed that these people have been in contact with Pakistani nationals and there is also international money transfer and laundering involved. Sources have confirmed that one Pakistani national whose mobile recording and numbers were tracked down has been named: Waqas Malik. Now it remains to be seen what information could be retrieved from the investigation, with the potential that a massive scandal could unfold with links to Pakistan.