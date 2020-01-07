CCH Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 36th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 and will start at 6:00 PM IST.

CCH vs RAR match preview

The ongoing 7-team tournament is the 7th season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across three venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Chattogram Challengers are currently placed second on the points table with 7 wins out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned at the top on the table with 7 wins and 3 defeats out of their 10 fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 7.

CCH vs RAR Squad details

CCH Squad: Lendl Simmons, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes (c), Asela Gunaratne, Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (w), Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Enamul Haque Jr., Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh

RAR Squad: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik (c), Irfan Sukkur (w), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam

CCH vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

All-rounder – Shoaib Malik (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz

Batsmen – Imrul Kayes (Vice-Captain), Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah

Bowlers – Mohammad Irfan, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Rajshahi Royals start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

