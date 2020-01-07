CCH Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 36th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Chattogram Challengers and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 and will start at 6:00 PM IST.
Match 4 for #RR
Our skipper, Andre Russell takes the Man of the match award for his incredible performance!
For match scorecard:
The ongoing 7-team tournament is the 7th season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across three venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.
Chattogram Challengers are currently placed second on the points table with 7 wins out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned at the top on the table with 7 wins and 3 defeats out of their 10 fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 7.
Wicketkeeper – Liton Das
All-rounder – Shoaib Malik (Captain), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nawaz
Batsmen – Imrul Kayes (Vice-Captain), Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah
Bowlers – Mohammad Irfan, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana
Rajshahi Royals start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Watch the Highlights of Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals, 20th Match, Bangabandhu BPL 2019.
