CD Vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The 12th match of the ongoing Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Central Districts and Wellington. The match is scheduled to be played at the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth. The 20-overs fixture will be played on December 27 at 8:40 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

CD vs WEL Dream11 Match preview

32 T20s will be played over the course of 37 days in different venues of New Zealand. Central Districts are currently at the top of the points table with two wins and a defeat from four matches. Meanwhile, Wellington are placed third on the table after winning two out of their three matches.

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

CD vs WEL Dream11 Squad details

CD vs WEL Dream11: CD Squad

Dane Cleaver (w), George Worker, Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (c), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Ryan Watson, Jayden Lennox

CD vs WEL Dream11: WEL Squad

Devon Conway (w), Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Malcolm Nofal, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

CD vs WEL Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Devon Conway

All-rounder – James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Kieran Noema-Barnett

Batsmen – Tom Bruce (c), Dane Cleaver, Michael Bracewell (vc), Michael Pollard

Bowlers – Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner

Central Districts start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand