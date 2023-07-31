After a great display of skill in the Test Series and 1st ODI match of India vs West Indies, the 'Men in Blue' had to face a big defeat ahead of the much awaited Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup. West Indies won the 2nd ODI of the three-match series by 6 wickets at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. India, owing to their dismal batting performances were bundled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. On the other hand, the Windies won the game in 36.4 overs and with 6 wickets remaining.

IND vs WI ODI series currently stands on tie (1-1)

Ishan Kishan scored back-to-back half-centuries for India

The 3rd and final ODI match will be played on August 1, 2023

IND vs WI: Former Indian pacer is not happy with Team India’s approach

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad has voiced considerable discontent with the Indian team's poor performance in white-ball cricket in the past few years. The recent second ODI loss to the West Indies, in which key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested, added to their worries, as they were defeated by a 6-wicket margin against an out-of-form West Indies squad.

India's batting performance was far from good, with only 181 runs scored in their innings. The current series was supposed to be a warm-up for the approaching One-Day International World Cup; but, due to injuries, the team management is battling to find the ideal combination for the crucial competition. Prasad, renowned for his outspokenness on social media, took to Twitter to criticise India's performance in white-ball cricket, making analogies to the present strong England side and the dominant Australian squad of the 2000s.

What did Venkatesh Prasad say about the Indian cricket team?

Venkatesh Prasad stated on Twitter that India has been average in limited-overs cricket, citing lost ODI series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Australia, as well as dismal performances in the previous two T20 World Cups. He compared India's enthusiasm to England's and Australia's dominance, claiming that there is room for improvement.

Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now.

Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups.

Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be. Cont — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 30, 2023



Despite all of the money and authority in the cricket board, the veteran paceman criticised India's mindset and approach, labelling Rahul Dravid led side a substandard squad. However, Hardik Pandya was the captain of the 2nd ODI with absence of Rohit Sharma. Venkatesh Prasad slammed India's cricketing culture, claiming that despite their financial resources and power, they are content with mediocrity. He stated that champion teams strive for excellence, but India's approach and mindset have led to their continuous underperformance.

Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 30, 2023



The bowlers of the Blues were a major disappointment after they failed to defend the target of 181 runs. West Indies, which have failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup, demonstrated great batting with Player of the Match Shai Hope making 63 runs in 80 balls (not-out) paired strong with Keacy Carty, who made 48 runs in 65 balls (not-out) and both had a partnership of 91 runs.