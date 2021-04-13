Centurion Sanju Samson Left Speechless As Punjab Kings Steal Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said that his team should have chased down the target as the wicket was getting better to bat on after suffering a close defeat at the hands of northern rivals Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 season opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Punjab held their nerves to register a four-run win in the high-scoring thriller.

'I don't think I could have done anything more': Sanju Samson

"I don't have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately. I don't think I could have done anything more, timed it well, but unfortunately couldn't clear the man in the deep. We thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well", said Sanju Samson during the post-match interview.

Sanju Samson's valiant ton goes in vain

Chasing a mammoth target of 222, the Kerala cricketer who had come out to bat in the very first over after having lost the key wicket of opener Ben Stokes took some time to settle down but then went after the Punjab Kings' bowlers once he got set. He brought up the first century of this season and at one point, it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the Royals past the finish line.

However, with 13 needed from the remaining six deliveries, youngster Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding final over and in the end, despite being taken to the cleaners it was the bowler who had the last laugh as he had an in-form Sanju Samson caught at the boundary by Deepak Hooda on the final ball of the contest. Sanju Samson was dismissed for a quickfire 63-ball 119 at a strike rate of 188.89 including 12 boundaries and seven maximums as the 2008 winners fell short by five runs after being restricted to 217/7 from their 20 overs. The RR skipper was adjudged the Man of the Match for his valiant knock.

Rahul-Hooda power Punjab to 221/6

Earlier, Sanju Samson's opposite number KL Rahul played a sublime knock of a 50-ball 91 after Punjab were put in to bat. He was involved in a 105-run stand with Deepak Hooda (64) for the third wicket. Even though KL Rahul fell nine runs short of a deserving century, the 2014 finalists ended up posting 221/6 from their allotted 20 overs.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)