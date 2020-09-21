Chahal, Padikkal Star For Banaglore As Virat Kohli & Co. Defeat Hyderabad By 10 Runs

Virat Kohli's Bangalore defeated nemesis Hyderabad by a margin of 10 runs as they clinched their first victory of the season on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal proved to be instrumental again as he dismissed both the danger men - Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow - to trigger Hyderabad's collapse. The leg-spinner ended with three wickets giving away just 18 runs and providing Bangalore the breakthrough just when it needed it.

Hyderabad were off to a great start, however, skipper David Warner was unfortunate to get run-out as Umesh Yadav managed to get his hand on the ball struck finely by Bairstow, finding the skipper out of the crease. It was then the English opener and Manish Pandey anchoring the Hyderabad innings. However, Bangalore's trump card - Chahal provided an important breakthrough just as the duo looked dangerous with the wicket of Manish Pandey.

Despite losing Pandey, Bairstow kept going as he survived twice and eventually smashed a brilliant half-century. It was then Chahal again who got Bangalore the breakthrough, picking up wickets of Bairstow and Shankar on successive deliveries. Following Chahal's wickets, Bangalore were back in the game as they scalped wickets constantly to clinch victory.

Bangalore set a target of 164

Losing the toss and batting first, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore got off to a brilliant start. Young gun Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable debut as he smashed an impressive half-century displaying all kind of shots in his book. Australian skipper Aaron Finch, too, held the other end strong. However, Bangalore lost both the openers on successive deliveries bring AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli on the crease. As the overs progressed, skipper Kohli attempted to go but ended up losing his wicket to Natarajan.

Veteran batsman de Villier's again played an instrumental role for Bangalore as he added 51 runs to the total. Mr 360 also smashed his 200th six for Bangalore before getting dismissed. Hyderabad's tight bowling during the death overs ensured that Virat Kohli's men do not post a huge total and were held back for 163/5 setting a target of 164 for Warner & Co.

