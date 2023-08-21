'Chahal Should Take Retirement Now': Reactions Pour In As India Announces Asia Cup Squad

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's name is notably absent from the roster for the upcoming Asia Cup squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disclosed an 18-member squad for the esteemed ACC tournament on Monday, with Sanju Samson designated as a reserve wicket-keeper. The selected spinners for the team comprise Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, while Chahal's name does not feature.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the men's cricket team, explained that due to squad limitations, only two wrist spinners could be accommodated. Consequently, the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the preferred choices for this role. Reactions have started pouring in after news emerged of Chahal's exclusion from the squad.

ALSO READ | India's Asia Cup 2023 squad announced; KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return, Tilak selected

Yuzi Chahal excluded from the India squad for Asia Cup 2023

#AsiaCup2023

Yuzi Should take retirement now — SK Sahoo (@Subhendu0772) August 21, 2023

@yuzi_chahal too unlucky a great leg spinner!! Plays whole year and then misses the big tournament be it!! #T20WC2022 and now #AsiaCup2023 #YuzvendraChahal @BCCI — Aman Kr🇮🇳 (@AmanKr782021303) August 21, 2023

ALSO READ | 'That is why Sanju is travelling': Ajit Agarkar confirms India star has picked a fresh injury

Asia Cup 2023 squad

The squad for the Asia Cup has been announced after an hour-long meeting held at the Taj Hotel in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar, and Jay Shah.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna



Traveling stand-by… — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023

India's Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Backup player: Sanju Samson (wk)

Image: FanCode