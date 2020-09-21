Chahal Turns It Around For Bangalore, Triggers Hyderabad Collapse With 2 Quick Wickets

Just as Hyderabad looked to chase down Bangalore's target with utter ease, Bangalore's trump card - Yuzvendra Chahal pulled off a brilliant trick from his hat as he triggered a collapse to bring back his team on top. The leg-spinner first picked the priced wicket of Jonny Bairstow as he looked comfortable in the chase and then on the very next delivery, he sent Vijay Shankar packing.

Following Chahal's magic, it was Navdeep Saini who took the ball and accounted for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan as Hyderabad suffered a brain fade. A collision between Abhishek Sharma & Rashid Khan while running between the wickets also witnessed the former get run-out. Chahal ended with three wickets giving away 18 runs while Saini 2 wickets off his four overs.

Watch Chahal's magical spell here

Bangalore set a target of 164

Losing the toss and batting first, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore got off to a brilliant start. Young gun Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable debut as he smashed an impressive half-century displaying all kind of shots in his book. Australian skipper Aaron Finch, too, held the other end strong. However, Bangalore lost both the openers on successive deliveries bringing AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli on the crease. As the overs progressed, skipper Kohli attempted to go but ended up losing his wicket to Natarajan.

Veteran batsman de Villier's again played an instrumental role for Bangalore as he added 51 runs to the total. Mr 360 also smashed his 200th six for Bangalore before getting dismissed. Hyderabad's tight bowling during the death overs ensured that Virat Kohli's men do not post a huge total and were held back for 163/5 setting a target of 164 for Warner & Co.