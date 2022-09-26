Charlie Dean Fakes 'Mankad' In Domestic Game Hours After Deepti Sharma Incident; WATCH

Charlie Dean was in the centre of controversy on September 24 after being dismissed at the non-striker's end by Deepti Sharma in the third ODI between England and India. Dean was left in tears after she was run out by Sharma while trying to win a game for her side. With 17 needed off 39 balls, Dean had almost finished the chase for England but her innings was cut short by Sharma, who dislodged her bails at the non-striker's end as she was backing up.

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours after the incident, Dean was playing another game, where she faked a 'Mankad' to mock Sharma. While playing for Southern Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy final at Lord’s, Dean warned batter, Linsey Smith of Northern Diamonds, while she was backing up to sneak a single. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The clip has garnered nearly 5,00,000 views since being shared a few hours ago.

As far as Saturday's incident is concerned, Dean was batting at 47 when Sharma dismissed her to win the game for India. Dean was seen holding back her tears after being given out by the umpire. India needed only one wicket to end the game and Dean's dismissal did the job for the Women in Blue.

India vs England, 3rd WODI

Batting first, India Women were bowled out for 169 runs after being sent to bat first. Goswami in her last game for India was dismissed for a duck. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68), and Pooja Vastrakar (22) were the only players from the India team who reached the double-digit mark. Kate Cross picked a four-wicket haul in the game, while Freya Kemp scalped two wickets.

Indian players bowled England out for 153 runs to win the game by 16 runs. Charlie Dean was the only batter who put up a significant score for England with her 47 off 80 balls. Amy Jones and Emma Lamb also contributed with scores of 28 and 21 runs, respectively. Renuka Singh picked a four-wicket haul for India, while Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each picked two wickets to their names.

