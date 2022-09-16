'Cheap Selection': Mohammad Amir Rips Apart Pakistan Cricket Board For T20 World Cup Squad

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday evening and revealed his thoughts about Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced their 15-man squad for the coveted quadrennial event, which kicks off in October in Australia. The squad features a few changes from Pakistan’s team at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, shedding his views on the T20WC squad, the Amir took a jibe at the Pakistani selectors. “Chief selector ki cheap selection,” the former international pacer wrote on Twitter. This is not the first time Amir has made headlines for his disapproval of PCB’s decisions, as he previously called out the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for changing his stance about continuing as the PCB chief after the exit of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office.

Coming back to Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the most notable addition to the team was pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returns after missing the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. While skipper Babar Azam continues to lead the team, top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has been included in the reserve players list, alongside Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani. The squad also features players like Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan’s schedule for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan will kick off their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 with the opening game against arch-rivals India. The Men In Blue will be looking to beat the Pakistani team after losing to them in the super 4 stages of Asia Cup 2022. The India vs Pakistan match will be played on October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.