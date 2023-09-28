'Cheating His Team': Shakib Al Hasan Quotes MS Dhoni As He Hits Back At Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's cricket captain, Shakib Al Hasan, has strongly criticized his teammate, Tamim Iqbal, for allegedly disregarding a suggestion to bat lower in the batting order, prioritizing personal interests over the team's needs. Tamim has not been included in Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India, creating a stir across the cricketing world. Earlier, media reports emerged suggesting that Tamim had informed the BCB that he would only play five matches in the World Cup due to injury concerns.

Shakib Al Hasan recalls MS Dhoni's statement to slam Tamim Iqbal

Tamim has been grappling with a persistent back injury for several months, leading to his intermittent presence in the Bangladesh squad. While reports suggest that his uncertain fitness was the primary reason for his exclusion, Tamim, in a Facebook video on Wednesday, claimed that he had ample time to regain full fitness ahead of the World Cup but was still left out of the squad. According to reports, a senior BCB official had advised Tamim to adjust his batting position lower in the order but he denied it.

While defending BCB's decision to exclude Tamim, Shakib recalled a statement by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who once remarked that an unfit player being part of the squad is "cheating his team and country."

"I didn't discuss the subject with the particular player, medical team, or selector. It is definitely the board's decision. People might doubt my capability or capacity but someone like MS Dhoni, who has won everything and has the knowledge and sense, once said that the unfit player who is playing is cheating his team and country. I think we should accept it, and not just Tamim but every player (that you have to be fully fit when playing for the team or country)," Shakib told T-Sports.

Bangladesh's World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

Bangladesh's ODI World Cup schedule

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: October 7 in Dharamsala

Bangladesh vs England: October 10 in Dharamsala

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: October 14 in Chennai

Bangladesh vs India: October 19 in Pune

Bangladesh vs South Africa: October 24 in Mumbai

Bangladesh vs Netherlands: October 28 in Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: October 31 in Kolkata

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: November 6 in Delhi

Bangladesh vs Australia: November 12 in Pune

Image: BCB/Facebook/TamimIqbal