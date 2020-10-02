IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad To Bat First After Skipper David Warner Wins The Toss

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
The coin lands in skipper David Warner's corner and Hyderabad will be batting first,
MS Dhoni arrives here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for Match 14 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/lWPmOUDThs— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
Bat first. Fresh pitch. Chasing will be tricky....well, when has that not been in this #IPL? 🙈🤷♂️ https://t.co/FzX2w8HY2Y— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2020
A game between two teams who are still a bit uncertain of their best eleven. Will be curious to see their composition, especially the @ChennaiIPL batting and the @SunRisers balance. #SRH need another bowling option and #CSK need a greater push from the top order. #CSKvsSRH— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2020
Hello and welcome to Match 14 of #Dream11IPL.@ChennaiIPL will take on David Warner led @SunRisers.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
Who are you rooting for 💛🧡?#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/o7UVmG8JeM
Will @rashidkhan_19 dazzle with the ball tonight against @ChennaiIPL? 🤔— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
Let’s relive the @SunRisers leg-spinner’s magical bowling display against #DC to get into the groove for the #CSKvSRH game. 👌👌 #Dream11IPL
Watch it here 📽️👇
This is simbly super! 🤩— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2020
Big #WhistlePodu for Super Fans of Ethirpanam, Kerala. 🦁💛 #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/XQrjYIQGag
Chennai will be hoping to rise from the bottom when they face Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday. Apart from their tournament opener against arch-rivals Mumbai, the three-time winners have not managed to get anything right in their campaign so far as they suffered back-to-back losses against Rajasthan and Delhi respectively as a result of which they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
The 'Orange Army' on the other hand finally managed to get a win under their belt when they overcame an in-form Delhi outfit on Monday night. Heading into that particular contest, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were undefeated in the tournament with two consecutive wins. However, David Warner & Co. had other ideas and they made sure that Delhi did not end up registering a hat-trick of wins. Prior to that contest, the 2016 champions had lost their first two matches against southern rivals Bangalore and Kolkata respectively.
As per the Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record, the two teams have competed against each other on 12 occasions. The record further indicates that MS Dhoni and co hold a superior record over the 2018 winners. Across all 12 matches, Chennai hold the edge over Hyderabad by winning nine and losing just three.
Shane Watson has enjoyed the most success among the current Chennai batsmen in all matches against Hyderabad. He has scored 523 runs against the franchise at an average of 37.35. Watson is followed by Ambati Rayudu (447 runs) and skipper MS Dhoni himself with 395 runs. Among the active Hyderabad batsmen against Chennai, skipper David Warner (445 runs) and his deputy Kane Williamson (235 runs) top the run-getters' list. Meanwhile, Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been the most successful bowler from either side with 17 wickets.
According to Accuweather, the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C during the course of the match. Humidity levels throughout the match are likely to hover around 63%. Furthermore, as per the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast, there will be no cloud cover during the entire match and one can expect the entire 40 overs of an action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 179. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Chennai vs Hyderabad pitch report indicates that batting is more favourable upfront.
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Mumbai's Rahul Chahar opens up on how pitch assisted the spinners
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Zaheer Khan hails Mumbai players for absorbing pressure post win against Punjab
2 hours ago
Virender Sehwag has witty suggestions for MS Dhoni, David Warner ahead of the game: Watch
2 hours ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
2 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Chennai vs Hyderabad: MS Dhoni, David Warner lead H2H stats in rivalry
4 hours ago
Glenn Maxwell's fiancee Vini Raman hits back at troll criticizing their relationship
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points