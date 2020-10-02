IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad To Bat First After Skipper David Warner Wins The Toss

Chennai will be hoping to rise from the bottom when they face Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Friday. Apart from their tournament opener against arch-rivals Mumbai, the three-time winners have not managed to get anything right in their campaign so far as they suffered back-to-back losses against Rajasthan and Delhi respectively as a result of which they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The 'Orange Army' on the other hand finally managed to get a win under their belt when they overcame an in-form Delhi outfit on Monday night. Heading into that particular contest, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were undefeated in the tournament with two consecutive wins. However, David Warner & Co. had other ideas and they made sure that Delhi did not end up registering a hat-trick of wins. Prior to that contest, the 2016 champions had lost their first two matches against southern rivals Bangalore and Kolkata respectively.

Head to head record

As per the Chennai vs Hyderabad head to head record, the two teams have competed against each other on 12 occasions. The record further indicates that MS Dhoni and co hold a superior record over the 2018 winners. Across all 12 matches, Chennai hold the edge over Hyderabad by winning nine and losing just three.

Players to watch out for

Shane Watson has enjoyed the most success among the current Chennai batsmen in all matches against Hyderabad. He has scored 523 runs against the franchise at an average of 37.35. Watson is followed by Ambati Rayudu (447 runs) and skipper MS Dhoni himself with 395 runs. Among the active Hyderabad batsmen against Chennai, skipper David Warner (445 runs) and his deputy Kane Williamson (235 runs) top the run-getters' list. Meanwhile, Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been the most successful bowler from either side with 17 wickets.



Weather forecast & pitch report

According to Accuweather, the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. The temperature is expected to be around 31°C during the course of the match. Humidity levels throughout the match are likely to hover around 63%. Furthermore, as per the Chennai vs Hyderabad weather forecast, there will be no cloud cover during the entire match and one can expect the entire 40 overs of an action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 179. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Chennai vs Hyderabad pitch report indicates that batting is more favourable upfront.