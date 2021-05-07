Chetan Sakariya Slams 'cancel IPL' Demand; Reveals How It's Helping His Father Fight COVID

Rajasthan Royals' young sensation Chetan Sakariya has lashed out at people who are demanding to cancel the IPL 2021 as India is battling against the second wave of COVID-19. When Chetan Sakariya reached his home at Vartej in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, after the suspension of IPL 2021, he rushed straight to a hospital to attend to his father Kanjibhai who is battling COVID-19. Now, Chetan Sakariya in a conversation with the Indian Express revealed that how the money he earned from the IPL 2021 is saving his father's life and he also slammed people who are demanding to cancel the IPL 2021.

As per the report, Chetan Sakariya was told about his father's condition a week before the suspension of IPL. Fortunately, Rajasthan Royals' speedster received his part payment for the IPL. Sakariya revealed that he soon transferred his earned money to his home and now that money is helping his family in this tough time.

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer added that he is the only source of income in his family and it is due to the money he earned in IPL he is able to provide better treatment to his father. Sakariya also slammed the people who are demanding to cancel IPL 2021 stating that he is the only earner in his family and playing cricket is the only earning source. If IPL 2021 would not have happened for a month it would have been difficult for him to afford better treatment for his father. Sakariya outlined that he comes from a poor family and his father drove tempo all his life and because of IPL, his whole life was about to change.

It is to be noted that Chetan Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the mini-auction held this year for an amount of Rs. 1.20 crore. Chetan in the Indian Premier League also impressed many cricket experts with his bowling skills. Sakariya played 7 matches in IPL 2021 and scalped 7 wickets.

Chetan Sakariya, son of an auto driver, overcame personal tragedy

Chetan Sakariya hails from Gujarat and he plays domestic cricket for Saurashtra, one of the three first-class teams of the state. The speedster made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season. Since then, he has turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s. Sakariya's father was a tempo driver who left his job two years ago to feed his family. Up until five years, the youngster attended his friend’s houses to watch cricket matches as he did not own a TV.

Sakariya did not have a pair of shoes until his trials at the MRF Pace Foundation but another star player from Bhavnagar came to his rescue. It was Sheldon Jackson who gave him his own shoes when he dismissed him in nets.

(Image Credits: BCCI)

