Chetan Sakariya's Maiden India Call-up Leaves Social Media Excited

Rajasthan Royals speedster Chetan Sakariya recently featured for the franchise in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Playing his very first IPL, the youngster was unfazed by the grand stage as he impressed the cricketing community with his spectacular performances. Sakariya has now reaped the rewards of his excellent outings in IPL 2021.

Indian cricket team latest news: Netizens go berserk as Chetan Sakariya receives maiden India call-up

The Saurashtra-based bowler has received his maiden India call-up as he has been named in the India squad vs Sri Lanka 2021. With Virat Kohli & co. in England for the WTC Final 2021 and the subsequent five-match Test against the hosts, the BCCI on Thursday announced a second-string Indian squad for the Ind vs SL 2021 series as Sakariya made the cut. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the captain of the side whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as his deputy.

Sakariya's IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals was ecstatic to see their young bowler receive his maiden India call-up. The franchise took to Twitter to congratulate Sakariya by sharing a beautiful artwork of him alongside Sanju Samson who has also been named in the squad. Here's a look at Rajasthan Royals' post.

Dream. Come. True. 🇮🇳



Chetan Sakariya receives his maiden national call-up and will join his Royals skipper Sanju Samson for India’s tour of Sri Lanka. 👏 #HallaBol | #TeamIndia | @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tqSb5kFaQo — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2021

Twitter was abuzz after the India squad vs Sri Lanka 2021 was announced. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the youngster on getting selected in the Indian team. A certain section of fans also lauded Sakariya's cricketing journey that has been filled with hardships. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Really happy for Sakariya — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) June 10, 2021

All the best @Sakariya55 , his good days r waiting for him. Really happy for him. Endured so much sorrow, now it's time to b happy. — Nasreen🧕🇧🇩 (@NA__SR__EEN3) June 10, 2021

Chetan's father is smiling from heaven because he will going to see his son in national team 😊🇮🇳💪 — Bhavesh (@bhaveshp500) June 10, 2021

Waiting to see chetan sakariya's adorable smile after taking a wicket — astha (@asthaaa17) June 10, 2021

Chetan deserves all the happiness in his life☺. Happy for Sanju too. — Jyoti (@JyotiCricLover) June 10, 2021

Chetan Sakariya was bought by the Rajasthan Royals during the mini-auction held this year for an amount of INR1.20 crore. During the course of the league, he scalped 7 wickets in the 7 matches that he played in the season. The speedster had made his debut in competitive cricket during the 2017-18 Indian domestic home season and later turned up for Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches, one List A match, and 16 T20s.

India squad for Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

Ind vs SL 2021 schedule

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

