Chetan Sharma Backs Sarfaraz's Selection In Future, Fans Ask 'what More He Has To Do?'

The BCCI Chairman of the Selection Committee Chetan Sharma backed young Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's chances of playing for the Indian cricket team in the coming time, while announcing the teams for their upcoming assignments against New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand from November 18 onwards, while they are scheduled to visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series in December.

Several youngsters received a call-up for the team as senior players like captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for a few games. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Sarfaraz was one of the players who missed out on the long list of players. Citing Sarfaraz’s recent performance for India A, Mumbai and the Rest of India at the first-class level, chief selector Sharma mentioned that Sarfaraz will get a chance to represent the national team very soon.

“He is a serious contender and he will definitely get a chance very soon. Sarfaraz Khan is being followed and we have given him opportunities in India A. I have spoken to him and he's not that far away. Sometimes people need to do more to replace current players and he was discussed for a brief period,” Chetan Sharma said in the virtual press conference.

Reactions to Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from the India squad

Sarfaraz Khan's stats in domestic cricket

However, netizens on social media were miffed about the fact that Sarfaraz’s inclusion in the Men in Blue squad is being delayed. It is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old has emerged as a prolific scorer in domestic cricket in recent times. He has amassed a total of 2928 runs in 29 frist-class matches at an average of 81.33, while his tally also includes 10 hundreds and eight fifties.

Sarfaraz topped the run-scoring list during the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season with a staggering total of 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in six games. He scored a total of four centuries and two fifties for Mumbai. He helped his state team to reach the Ranji Trophy final, where they ended up losing to Madhya Pradesh in the final.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz also scored a century worth 127 runs for West Zone, while competing for the team in the Duleep Trophy 2022-23. At the same time, he also smashed a 138-run knock while playing for the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2022-23. He also scored 63 runs for India A in the unofficial Test series vs New Zealand A in September.