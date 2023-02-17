Chetan Sharma Resigns As BCCI Chief Selector, Sends Resignation Letter To Jay Shah

Chetan Sharma has resigned from his position as the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As reported by ANI, the former Indian cricketer sent his resignation to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who has accepted the same. Sharma was reappointed as the Chairman of Selectors for Team India last month, two months after his entire panel was disbanded by the board.

Revealing the development, ANI took to their Twitter handle and said, “BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it”. Sharma first became the BCCI chief selector in 2020.

Chetan Sharma's panel was sacked in late 2022

It was understood that India’s disappointing exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 led to BCCI taking the measure in November. India suffered a 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinal at the World Cup and bowed out of the marquee tournament. As BCCI took in applications for role, Chetan reapplied and emerged as the leading candidate.

However, his new panel from January onwards consisted of entirely new faces. S Sharath of South Zone, Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone, and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone, were a part of his new team. He recently found himself in troubled waters for his controversial statements.