'Cheteshwar Pujara Dropping Catch Proved Costly, Team India Had Chances To Win': Brad Hogg

As Team India was defeated by New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) Final, Virat Kohli & Co. has been facing a lot of criticism from not only the fans but also from various cricket experts. While some have raised questions on Virat Kohli's captaincy others have their own analysis. Now, Australia's former chinaman spinner Brad Hogg has given his review on the defeat of Team India on day 6 of the WTC Final and talked 'Where did India lose the final'?

Brad Hogg says Cheteshwar Pujara dropping Ross Taylor's catch proved costly

Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel while discussing where Team India lost the WTC Final outlined that Cheteshwar Pujara dropping Ross Taylor proved extremely costly on day 6.

"India had their chances in the back end of the Test match to stay in it and win it. But the drop from (Cheteshwar) Pujara of (Ross) Taylor, 55 runs still needed at that stage was extremely costly. Remember it was pressure it was the final day, you had (Henry) Nicholls, Watling was injured. Anything could have happened with the pressure around there. Taylor gone, (Kane) Williamson might have played a rash shot as well, not having that experience up at the other end," said Brad Hogg.

After New Zealand lost both openers- Tom Latham and Devon Conway, it was Ross Taylor who weaved an unbeaten 96 runs partnership with skipper Kane Williamson and went on to soak the pressure of the small but tricky run-chase. Cheteshwar Pujara was the first to put down a chance, dropping an edge of Taylor at first slip off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah in the 31st over, while 13 overs later, when the Black Caps started to counter attack, Jasprit Bumrah dropped Kane Williamson's catch off Mohammed Shami.

Brad Hogg not convinced with Virat Kohli's best of three finals in WTC

Following the WTC defeat, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match press conference said, "I am not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in it."

Following this, Brag Hogg took to his Twitter handle and expressed his agreement with Michael Vaughan who did not agree with Kohli's opinion on the best of three finals. Hogg said that he completely agrees with Vaughan and giving further clarification on the same, Hogg added it does not get any tougher than one chance and that is the reason why it is the 'ultimate' Test.

