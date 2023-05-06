Cheteshwar Pujara Joins Sachin In Elite List As He Scores 3rd Consecutive 100 For Sussex

The Indian cricket team will take on the Australian side at the Kennington Oval in London in the World Test Championship final. Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, currently playing for Sussex in the County Championship in England, has warned Australia ahead of the WTC Final by hitting the third consecutive hundred in the third match. He is preparing well for the upcoming event.

Cheteshwar Pujara's hundred came against Worcestershire wherein he knocked 136 runs off 189 balls, including 19 fours and one six. Before this Cheteshwar Pujara had played a knock of 151 against Gloucestershire on April 27 and before an innings of 115 against Durham on April 6.

The latest century also brought Cheteshwar Pujara a brilliant record as the right-handed Indian batsman completed 19,000 first-class runs after hitting a century against Worcestershire. Pujara joined the ranks of star Indian players like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Wasim Jaffer.

Cheteshwar Pujara issues warning to Australia ahead of WTC Final

Cheteshwar Pujara's hundred helped Sussex to achieve a first-innings score of 373 in reply to Worcestershire's 264. In the second innings, the WORCS is 34/1 and still trails by 75 runs in the second innings.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event, Cheteshwar Pujara shares the Sussex dressing room with his opponent and Aussie batsman Steven Smith. While Pujara was asked about the same he admitted that he is getting mixed feelings ahead of the WTC final. “We will be playing the WTC final so that it will be mixed feelings. We always have a good fight on the field, but we are good friends off the field", Pujara said during the match,

Coming back to the World Test Championship final, the Indian cricket team will be playing their second consecutive final after the year 2021 and will look forward to holding the WTC maize. The Indians were beaten by New Zealand in the 2021 edition and now with the Australian challenge ahead, it will not be an easy job for the Indian side as the Aussies also have quality fast bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The World Test Championship final will be played from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London.