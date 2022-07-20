Cheteshwar Pujara Smashes Superlative Century As Sussex Captain Against Middlesex; Watch

Veteran Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara finds himself in the headlines for hitting his 5th century for Sussex on Tuesday, Day 1 of the County Championship Division Two game against Middlesex at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Interestingly, Pujara was named the captain of Sussex ahead of the match, and he slammed a 182-ball knock of 115* runs on Tuesday. Pujara’s knock was the second highest score for Sussex on Day 1, as Tom Alsop earlier returned to the pavilion on the individual score of 135 runs in 277 balls.

Coming back to Pujara’s knock, the 34-year-old took 144 balls to reach his hundred, and ended the day on the unbeaten individual score of 115 runs. He hit 10 fours and a six during his knock, at a strike rate of 63.18. Batting at the no. 4 position at the Lord’s, Pujara stitched a 219-run partnership for the 4th wicket with Alson.

Watch Cheteshwar Pujara's knock on Day 1 of the Sussex vs Middlesex match:

Pujara doing what he does best, scoring runs. 💯@cheteshwar1 👏 pic.twitter.com/NiKOkV6dct — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) July 19, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara's rich form for Sussex

This was his 5th century for Sussex, a tally that began with his double century against Derbyshire. Pujara hit his second century against Worcestershire, before hitting another double century against Durham. Playing against Middlesex in May, the 96 international Tests veteran hit 170* runs, which helped him to earn a Team India call-up.

Pujara was dropped from the national team for the 5th Test against England after he was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka in March. In the 5th Test against England, which began on July 1, Pujara contributed with a crucial effort of 66 runs in the 2nd innings. However, India ended up losing the match by seven wickets.

It is pertinent to mention that Pujara joined Sussex earlier this year and has been in great form for the team. He was chosen as the captain of Sussex for the ongoing match after regular skipper Tom Haines got ruled out for six weeks with a broken bone in his hand. Haines picked up the injury while batting against Leicestershire earlier this month.

Umesh Yadav returned wicketless for Middlesex on Day 1

Meanwhile, Team India pacer Umesh Yadav is also playing in the exact match, but as a Middlesex player. He was announced by the team as a replacement for Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi, earlier this month. He bowled a total of 18 overs on Day 1 and gave away 42 runs without any dismissals, as Sussex ended the day on 328/4.

Washington Sundar returns with 4/69 in his County debut for Lancashire

At the same time, Indian allrounder Washington Sundar was roped in by Lancashire county for the remainder of the County Championship Division One season. He put up a fabulous performance during his debut on Tuesday. Playing his debut match against Northamptonshire, Sundar returned with the best figures of 4/69 for Lancashire in 20 overs. The 22-year-old’s clinical bowling effort helped the team to restrict Northamptonshire at 218/7 on Day 1 of the match.

