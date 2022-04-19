Cheteshwar Pujara Turns 'family Man' Day After Slamming Maiden Double Hundred In Sussex

After scoring an undefeated double-century for Sussex in a County Championship Division 2 game on Sunday, Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara was seen spending quality time with his family. Pujara shared a video of himself on his official Koo account, where he can be seen playing with his daughter after a "good day on the field". Puja Pabari, Pujara's wife, is also accompanying him to England for his stint in the County Championship.

"About last night. Nothing makes me happier than coming back to them after a good day on the field. #AboutLastNight #Family #FamilyTime," Pujara wrote in the caption of the post that he shared on Koo on Monday. The video shows Pujara picking his daughter up by her arms before resting his forehead against her's to show love and affection. The post has garnered twenty-nine likes and a few comments.

Derbyshire vs Sussex

Pujara played an outstanding knock on Sunday as he smashed a double-century to save the game for Sussex. In his debut game for the English county, Pujara finished with an unbeaten score of 201 runs to help his side draw the match. Pujara's 201 off 387 balls saw Sussex avoid a defeat while following on. Apart from Pujara, his teammate Tom Haines also scored a double-century as the duo put on a record 351-run partnership for Sussex.

Enjoyed my debut game for @SussexCCC. Glad that I could contribute to the team's cause. Looking forward to the next game! pic.twitter.com/YHxrhwBaZw — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 17, 2022

Earlier, Derbyshire scored 508/8 and declared their innings. Pakistan's Shan Masood scored a double-century for his side. In reply, Sussex were bowled out for a low total of 174 runs with Pujara scoring just 6 off 15 balls. When asked to follow on by Derbyshire, Sussex put on an unbeaten 513 runs on the board, which helped them draw the game. Pujara became only the second Indian cricketer to score a double century in the County Championship. Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the first Indian to score a double ton in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pujara was recently dropped from the Indian Test squad after a series of poor performances across matches. He along with Ajinkya Rahane was excluded from the team roster that toured South Africa earlier this year. With a double century in his kitty now, Pujara will hope to make it back to the Indian squad ahead of their upcoming one-off Test against England.

Image: CheteshwarPujara/Twitter