Cheteshwar Pujara's Daughter's Reaction Wins Hearts As He Slams Career-best 174 For Sussex

Team India test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara continued his majestic form in English county cricket scoring his second consecutive century for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup at Hove. Just a couple of days back, Pujara had scored a century against Warwickshire, however, Sussex had lost the match back then. The latest knock of 174 runs is now the highest List A score by an Asian batter at a domestic one-day tournament in England. Besides the stellar innings, social media is talking about his four-year-old daughter, Aditi's reaction to the knock.

Watch Cheteshwar Pujara's daughter's priceless reaction to his match-winning knock

Following the Sussex vs Surrey match, Cheteshwar Pujara took to Instagram and shared clips of the match against Surrey. While the crowd inside the stadium can be seen giving a standing ovation to Pujara, his daughter was seen dancing and cheering for her father. Pujara had captioned the Instagram post. "Pleased to contribute to the team's win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC We move onto the next one on a high note."



Sussex vs Surrey One-Day Cup match highlights

Sussex bating first lost their opening pair of Harrison Ward and Ali Orr for just nine runs on the board. However, the third-wicket pair of Pujara and Tom Clark brought the innings back on track stitching together a 205-run stand. Clark smashed 104 runs off 106 balls before Amar Virdi trapped him right in front of the wicket to break the important partnership. Pujara, who is leading the team in the One-day Cup, continued to carry the bat from one end. Pujara ended his innings at 174 off 131 balls after being dismissed by Conor McKerr. Pujara's innings was laced with 20 boundaries and five sixes as Sussex finished with 378 for six. Conor McKerrwas was the best bowler for Surrey with figures of 2/73.

Chasing 379 runs for victory, Surrey kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Besides Ryan Patel and Tom Lawes, none of the other batters were able to show some resistance against the Sussex attack. Surrey was eventually bowled out for 162 runs as Sussex won the match by 216-run. Aristides Karvelas was the most successful bowler for Sussex picking up four wickets and conceding just 35 runs in 8 overs. Delray Rawlins returned with figures of 3./25 from seven overs which also included one maiden over.