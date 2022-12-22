Chris Gayle And Anil Kumble Can't Stop Laughing After Kartik's Savage Dig At PBKS; WATCH

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik on Thursday took a savage dig at Punjab Kings while discussing Mayank Agarwal's future in the IPL. Punjab Kings released Agarwal after retaining him as captain the previous year. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, a group of panelists including Karthik, Anil Kumble, and Chris Gayle sat together to discuss Agarwal's future. During the conversation, Kartik took a savage jibe at Punjab, which triggered a burst of laughter in the room.

Kartik's jibe at Punjab Kings

Anil Kumble was asked if he was surprised by Punjab Kings' decision to let go of Agarwal ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Kumble said that the decision came as a surprise to him because Agarwal was retained with the intention to be the captain of the franchise going forward. Kumble said that Agarwal didn't have a good season with the bat but acknowledged that it's not easy when one has to take over as captain.

After Kumble finished, Kartik responded by saying that it's interesting with Punjab because there are quite a few people from Punjab who have been beaten by Punjab. Kartik also pointed at former Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle as he noted the "interesting thing" about the franchise. Everyone in the room burst into laughter, including Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa.

"Yes, I am certainly surprised because he was someone who was retained with an intention to be the captain and looked at for the future and I am really surprised that they have let him go. Yes, he didn't have a great season with the bat and as captain it's not easy when you are taking over a side and it's a streched out to all teams. You need time to develop and build the way you are going to lead and I was a bit surprised," Kumble said.

"I don't know what tomorrow will look like for him but he is a great player. He is a fantastic player, he sacrificed his position in the team and I don't see too many players do that and he sort of said okay, I don't mind coming down the order for the sake of the team. So, I am sure wherever he will be going, he will do a great job," he added.

"With Punjab, it's interesting because there are quite a few people from Punjab who have been beaten by Punjab," Kartik said while pointing his finger toward Chris Gayle.

"Was surprised that Punjab let him (@mayankcricket) go" - Kumble.



▶️ Enter @MuraliKartik with a 🔥 reaction to that!



Tomorrow promises to be terrific, with these two & other legends 👉🏻 1 pm onwards, LIVE on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLAuctionOnJioCinema | @IPL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8fbJ0RdU8p — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 22, 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is all set to take place in Kochi on Friday, December 23. A total of 405 players are set to go under the hammer, including 273 Indians and 132 overseas cricketers.

Image: Twitter/JioCinema

