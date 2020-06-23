West Indian Power-hitter Chris Gayle Backs Out Of CPL 2020 Due To Personal Reasons

Chris Gayle has backed out from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. As per reports, the Windies power-hitter has has pulled his name out of the West Indian franchise T20 cricket citing personal reasons. The news comes one day before the draft is scheduled to take place on Wednesday i.e. June 24.

Chris Gayle backs out of CPL 2020

As per reports in ESPNCricinfo, the West Indian megastar has communicated regarding the same to St Lucia Zouks (the team that he was going to represent this season) on Monday. The destructive opening batsman was roped in by Zouks after he was released by his previous franchise Jamaica Tallawahs as he could not make his bat do the talking in the 2019 edition. He only managed to score 243 runs in 10 games.

The 2020 edition of the CPL is scheduled to be held from 18 August to 10 September 2020. All the matches will be played in Trinidad after a special request was made in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matches were originally scheduled to be held in six countries i.e. Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, and St.Lucia respectively.

Even though the 'Universe Boss' has backed out from this year's CPL, he was all set to represent the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Gayle's advice to young cricketers

Chris Gayle recently talked about Test cricket in high regard, saying the format allows an individual to test their skills and mental toughness. The burly Jamaican all-rounder also had some words of encouragement for aspiring youngsters who are looking forward to making a mark in the cricketing arena. In spite of being dubbed as an ODI and T20 expert, Chris Gayle has still represented West Indies in over 100 Test matches and is one of only four players in history to register two 300-plus scores in red-ball cricket.

On Tuesday, the southpaw had interacted with his Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) teammate from KXIP, Mayank Agarwal on BCCI’s online show Open Nets. The two cricketers have been part of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) since IPL 2018 and are expected to reprise their roles in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season as well. In the show, Chris Gayle described Test cricket as the “ultimate format” of the game and said it gives an individual a chance to learn on “how to live life”. He also said that playing a Test match for five days is “very challenging” and it teaches one how to rebound from a tough situation.

Chris Gayle further spoke about how it helps in honing skills and mental toughness before urging others to be dedicated while playing the sport. The 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winning cricketer also urged young cricketers not to be so driven and heartbroken if their cricket career does not work out for them and reminded them that there is always another opportunity awaiting in that case.

