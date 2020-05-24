Chris Gayle Shows Awesome Dribbling Skills, Issues Football Challenge On Social Media

Chris Gayle does not compromise when it comes to fitness and it was pretty much evident when he was recently seen sweating it out in what seems to be a practice session amid COVID-19. Nonetheless, he was not seen showcasing his explosive batting skills but instead made his football skills do the talking.

'Break it down!!': Chris Gayle

During the practice session, the Caribbean power-hitter can be seen showcasing his dribbling skills as he turned a footballer. In a video that was posted by him on his official Instagram handle, the West Indian megastar can be seen challenging a person who appears to be a trainer. The person gives his best but is unable to prevent Christopher Henry Gayle from getting the better of him as he succeeds in getting the ball past line that has been created as a goal-post. Another thing that makes this video interesting is what the southpaw is wearing.

The two-time T20 World Cup winner then issued a challenge as he went on to write that if there is anyone who knows how to break it down, then all they need to do is tag a footballer.

Chris Gayle was all set to represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. Gayle who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 was roped in by the Punjab franchise and has since then played for the 2014 finalists. However, KXIP could not make it to the playoffs in either of the seasons.

The dynamic left-handed batsman was a part of the RCB squad that had made the finals of the 2011 and, 2016 editions where they failed to get over the line. The Punjab franchise will be hoping to win their maiden IPL title and the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy winner would be hoping to play an integral role in helping his team getting over the line.

