Chris Gayle Leaves PBKS Team Members In Splits While Handing Debut Cap To Dawid Malan

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle seemed to be in a jovial mood while presenting the debut cap to Punjab Kings' new recruit Dawid Malan ahead of their IPL 2021 reverse fixture clash against Delhi Capitals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gayle showed his funny side to lighten up the mood in the Punjab camp after they have lost regular skipper KL Rahul's services as he has been diagnosed with acute Appendicitis.

Chris Gayle presents maiden IPL cap to Dawid Malan

In a video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle, Gayle can be seen cracking a joke as all the players and support staff of PBKS can be seen having a hearty laugh. The southpaw is then seen explaining something to Malan as the latter can be seen listening keenly. However, what really stands out here is that the Englishman wishes to burst into laughter while listening to Gayle's pep-talk.

Coming back to the contest, it was not a good IPL debut for the current top-ranked T20I batsman as he was castled by Axar Patel for a run-a-ball 26 while the Caribbean power-hitter was bowled by Proteas pace sensation Kagiso Rabada for 13.

PBKS captain KL Rahul has led his team from the first this season as well. The batsman was the leading run-scorer of the previous season and has showcased stunning form this year as well. The opener impressed with his knock of 61 against DC when the two teams met for the first time in IPL 2021. In Agarwal's absence and with a fragile middle-order, Rahul's responsibility to score a lot of runs and fire at an impressive strike rate, increases.

The DC openers have been instrumental in their team's success this season. While Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 311 runs from 7 matches so far, Prithvi Shaw has also contributed with 269 important runs. 24-year-old Avesh Khan has been their leading wicket-taker so far. The speedster has claimed 13 wickets from 7 matches in the IPL 2021.

In Rahul's absence, the onus will be on stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal to lead the team from the front with some stupendous batting performances.