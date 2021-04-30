Chris Gayle Pulls Off Typical Hindi Reaction While Showing Off Carrom Skills: WATCH

With the struggling Punjab Kings set to take on the dangerous looking Bangalore outfit on Friday, all eyes will be on Windies legend Chris Gayle, who has been far from his best at the tournament. However, even with the pressure mounting around him, Gayle seems relaxed and ready to take on his former side. Just days after the Punjab Kings shared a video of the Universe Boss scoring a brilliant goal during a practice session, the legend was seen winning a game of carrom in the PBKS dressing room.

Chris Gayle shows off carrom skills amidst his run drought

From football to cricket and now carrom, it seems that Chris Gayle has mastered the art of the 'finish' in every game he takes up. Having struggled to put up too many runs to help his side out of their conundrum, Gayle will be under some pressure to perform in Ahmedabad on Friday. However, in a video posted on the PBKS social media handles, Gayle can be seen nonchalantly celebrating as he sinks the queen to win a game of carrom - hopefully, a sign of the 'Gayle storm' fans expect from him in the game against RCB.

Chris Gayle IPL career

Having been purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for the inaugural edition of the IPL, in 2008, Chris Gayle has been a constant at the league. The Chris Gayle IPL career peaked in the early 2010s, from 2011-2013 when he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having hit a massive 44, 59 and 51 sixes respectively in those three years, and with 608, 733 and 708 added to his name in that period, Gayle scripted numerous worldwide and tournament records that still remain intact today.

For starters, even with their best efforts, it seems quite unlikely that anyone will catch up with Gayle's 'Most sixes in IPL record' number of 354 sixes anytime soon. Besides this, the Windies legend's IPL (and T20) record for the highest score ever in a T20 game - 175, made while playing for the Pune Warriors against RCB in 2013 - is also far from being broken. Of his record 13,839 T20 runs, Gayle has made 4891 runs at the IPL overall.

Gayle's 175 has also earned him the record for making the fastest century in the IPL, as he reached the 100-run mark off of just 30 deliveries. However, the one record that is not in the hands of the Universe Boss anymore, is the record for the best strike rate at the IPL. The answer to 'Which batsman has highest strike rate in IPL?' is Andre Russell, Gayle's fellow West Indian batsman.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 price

Despite his massive reputation, the Gayle IPL 2021 price stands at a modest â‚¹2 crores - the same price at which the Punjab Kings purchased him in 2018.

Image Credits: Punjab Kings website