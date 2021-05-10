Chris Gayle shows off 'biggest' burger of his life as IPL stars quarantine in Maldives

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman Chris Gayle, who is currently in the Maldives to complete his quarantine period before heading to Jamaica, has been regularly sharing updates from his stay in the island nation. The West Indies legend on Monday shared the picture of the "biggest" burger he has ever held in his hands. In the video, Gayle can be seen sitting by the pool at his hotel and having probably one of the biggest burgers for lunch. "This is the biggest burger I have ever held in my hands. Lobster burger," the explosive batter says before taking a big bite on camera.

Gayle was flown to the Maldives after the BCCI called off the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to the safety and security of participants due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gayle, who was playing for Punjab Kings, reached the Maldives in a chartered flight on May 6, the pictures and videos of which he even shared with his followers on Instagram. Gayle is staying at the Taj in the Maldives, where the Australian contingent from the IPL is also staying until the international borders for people coming out of India open up again.

IPL postponed

The COVID-19 virus infiltrated the IPL bio-bubble as two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp tested positive for the disease, resulting in the rescheduling of the match that was slated to be held later in the day between RCB and KKR. Some groundsmen in Delhi also returned positive results on Monday and later it was reported that CSK's bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji has tested positive. The matter became even worse as SRH player Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL's governing council to make the tough decision and postpone the league keeping in mind the safety and security of players and stakeholders.

It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India. However, the BCCI has already announced a series against Sri Lanka in July, which was the only probable window for the conduct of the remaining IPL matches as the Indian team is slated to play a Test series against England in August following which the inaugural edition of The Hundred will begin, where most of the foreign players will participate.

