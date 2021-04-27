Chris Lynn Gives Crucial Update On Playing In IPL 2021, Reveals CA's Cut From His Contract

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) that is currently underway in India is facing some serious challenges amidst the grave COVID-19 situation in the country. Several foreign players have pulled out of the cricketing carnival due to reasons like bio-bubble fatigue and fear of being locked out of their home country. With players withdrawing their name from IPL 2021 one after the other, there's a huge cloud of uncertainty looming over the tournament's future.

Chris Lynn requests Cricket Australia to arrange charters flights to bring players back home

According to a recent report, Australian opener Chris Lynn, who is a part of the Mumbai Indians squad 2021, has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to arrange for a charter flight to bring players home after the IPL 2021 is done and dusted. Three Australian cricketers - Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa IPL 2021 stints were cut short after they decided to return home midway. However, a number of prominent Australian cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins among others are still a part of the IPL 2021.

On Monday, CA had inquired Australian players in the IPL about their health and travel plans. While speaking to News Corp media about the same, Chris Lynn revealed that he asked Cricket Australia, who makes 10% of every IPL contract, if there was a chance they could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over.

Lynn further said that he knows there are people worse off than them. However, he reckoned that they are going through a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week, which is why he was hopeful that the Australian government will let them get home on a private charter. Lynn also said that they are not asking for shortcuts and they very well know that they signed up knowing the risks. But he added that it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over. Lynn's request came a short while before the Australian government confirmed that all flights from India will be banned till May 15.

Invariably, Lynn also meant that he would not be participating in the remainder of the PSL 2021, which is expected to resume again on June 1, two days after the IPL 2021 final. Even if Mumbai do not qualify for the playoffs, Lynn would have had to quarantine for another week in Pakistan to play the PSL, making his life in the biobubble tougher and an extended one. Lynn turned up for the Lahore Qalandars this season, until he backed out of the competition incidentally due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan back in March.

Chris Lynn IPL 2021 price

Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2020 auction for a price of â‚¹2 crore which was also his base price. He was picked as a backup opener for Quinton de Kock. The Chris Lynn IPL 2021 price is also â‚¹2 crore as he was retained in the Mumbai Indians squad 2021 by the franchise for the ongoing season. Basically, Lynn indirectly claimed that Cricket Australia would earn â‚¹20 lakh from his contract this season.

Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa leave IPL 2021 for 'personal reasons'

On Monday, the Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa IPL 2021 stints came to an end after the RCB duo pulled out of the tournament citing 'personal reasons'. RCB took to Twitter to break the news of the Australians pulling out of the IPL 2021 and informed that the team respected the decisions taken by Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa and that the duo would be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2021. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye also pulled out of IPL.

Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

