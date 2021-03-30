Chris Silverwood Reveals How Home Test Series Against India Will Benefit England In Ashes

England head coach Chris Silverwood has said that the upcoming five-match home Test series against India in August would be an ideal run-in for the Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia later this year.

England and India would lock horns in the five-Test series, beginning August this year in the UK, and at the end of the year, the Three Lions would tour Australia for the Ashes.

"There's a little time between now and then, but we're looking forward immensely to the Test series in England. We always know it's very competitive, with two very good teams going at each other. It's an ideal run-in for the Ashes, to play India in five Test matches and pit ourselves against one of the best teams in the world can only be a good thing for us and help galvanize us," Silverwood told UK Media in a virtual press conference. READ | Coach Chris Silverwood hints that England might continue rotation policy in Ashes series

India tour of England 2021/22

England will be hosting India for a five-match Test series starting August 4, 2021. The Test series will conclude on September 14, the scheduled last day of the fifth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.

(With ANI Inputs)