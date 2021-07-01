'Coach Langer Could Have Used His Assistance Better': Australia Captain Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has revealed that head coach Justin Langer addressed players' concerns regarding his coaching style before leaving for the Caribbean tour. Finch, while speaking to the press from the small Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, said it was "brilliant" of Langer to address some of the concerns that players had regarding his coaching style, which had come up after his review by Cricket Australia last month. Following Australia's humiliating defeat at home against India, players and coaching staff assessed Langer in an end-season review, where he allegedly received some negative feedbacks regarding his intense coaching style and was asked to change it in order to remain in the position.

'We are all behind him 100%'

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has now revealed that Langer brought up the issue with the 18-member squad before they left for the Caribbean last week. Finch said players are satisfied with Langer's response and are willing to work together. Finch said it was brilliant of Langer to tackle the issue "head-on" and put his side of the story forward. It has been learnt that Langer has promised to take lessons from his "missteps".

"It showed the quality of the man he is, the things that he's working on. We're all behind him 100 per cent – the way he's coached Australia in the last couple of years has been fantastic, we've had some really good success as well. No doubt it was quite confronting for him at the time, but it was very positive from our point of view. There was a combination of a few things. On the back a lot of bubbles as well, he could have used his assistants a bit better and delegated a bit more. He's done a fantastic job. The way he confronted that and the way it was received by the players is outstanding," Finch said.

Team Australia is currently in the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The five T20I matches will be played at Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, starting July 9, while the ODI matches will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados between July 21 and July 25. The side is missing some of its key players, including David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, and Marcus Stoinis, who pulled out from the away tour citing various reasons.

(Image Credit: cricket.com.au)

