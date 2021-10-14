Coach Ricky Ponting Consoles Rishabh Pant After DC's Close Defeat To KKR In Qualifier 2

The Delhi Capitals narrowly missed out on a place in the IPL 2021 after a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. DC who were defending a modest total of 135 held their nerves right till the end but a magnificent six from Rahul Tripathi in the final over prevented the Rishabh Pant-led team from qualifying for a second consecutive IPL final.

Pant had led the Delhi Capitals outstandingly well throughout the tournament as DC finished the league stages at the top spot. However, last year's runners-up could not rediscover their rhythm in the knockouts as they had to wait another day to lift the trophy.

IPL 2021: Coach Ricky Ponting consoles Rishabh Pant after DC's ouster

After DC's IPL 2021 campaign ended on Wednesday night, the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was seen consoling youngster Rishabh Pant who was gutted after facing defeat from jaws of victory when his team had KKR on the mat after they lost six wickets in no time and were reduced to 130/7 from 123/1.

Picture of the day for me!



Ricky Ponting, one of the greatest captains the game has ever seen who has won almost everything in Cricket consoling a young Rishabh Pant who came so close of winning the IPL. Thank you Punter ❤️ #IPL2021 #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/W24PCC1HRu — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) October 13, 2021

KKR vs DC: Kolkata make it to their third IPL final

Coming back to the KKR vs DC Qualifier 2, the former champions eventually chased down the target of 136 runs with one ball to spare.

After the match, DC captain Rishabh Pant became emotional and could barely hold back his tears. Interviewer Pommie Mbangwa tried his best to get Pant to answer his questions, but the DC wicketkeeper could not answer them as he was held back by his emotions.

"I don't have words to express at the moment, can't tell anything. We just kept believing, tried to stay in the game as long as possible. The bowlers nearly pulled it back, but it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way. They bowled very well in the middle-order, we got stuck and couldn't rotate strike", said Rishabh Pant during the post-match interview.

"Delhi Capitals are known to be positive and hopefully, we'll come back better next season. We played really good cricket, yes, there will be ups and downs, but we'll stay positive, be there for each other, care for each other and hopefully we'll come back better next season," he added.