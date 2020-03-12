The Debate
Coronavirus Impacts IPL - LIVE Updates | No Foreign Players Till April 15: MEA Sources

Cricket News

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

Update: MEA sources confirm restrictions for foreign players
3 secs ago | March 12, 2020 12:21

MEA sources have confirmed that no foreign player will be able to take part in the upcoming edition of the IPL until April 15 owing to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak 

No foreign player available for IPL till April 15
3 secs ago | March 12, 2020 12:21

In a big development, a Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) source confirmed that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. This comes two days after a plea had been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India to conduct Indian Premier League T20 cricket matches from March 29-May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

According to the petitioner, the coronavirus was spreading all over the world rapidly and creating a huge epidemic disaster. 

Earlier, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope had also raised issues stating that large events do get canceled and that “human life has far more value than IPL”. The 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to kick off on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai — defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners up Chennai Super Kings. 

