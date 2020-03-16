Coronavirus Pandemic: Aaron Finch, David Warner Question Australian Authorities On Issue

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread chaos across the globe. The football fraternity has been hit by the spreading virus along with the NBA, NHL, WWE and other major sports the world over. In the cricketing world, the IPL 2020 has officially been postponed this year and the England vs Sri Lanka Test series has also been called off for the time being. Australia's second ODI against New Zealand was also cancelled but star players David Warner and Aaron Finch had a few things to say about the Australian government's policies regarding the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Aaron Finch, David Warner continue to impress as openers

Aaron Finch and David Warner continue their path towards becoming Australia's most prolific ODI opening pair.https://t.co/R1vo3nzsFh pic.twitter.com/7AOw61JkhG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic: Aaron Finch, David Warner question Australia government

Have been wondering the same thing!! https://t.co/dwaQk499KT — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 15, 2020

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier revealed that Australia will impose self-isolation for 14 days on all international passenger arrivals from March 15. This is being done in order to try can curb the Coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 6,000 human lives the world over. In response to Morrison's announcement, an Australian journalist tweeted: "Genuine question -- how does the government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating?" David Warner and Aaron Finch reiterated the journalist's views by retweeting the same concern on their respective Twitter accounts.

David Warner supports Aaron Finch's criticism of government procedures during ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 15, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: IPL 2020 postponed, England abandon Sri Lanka Test series

