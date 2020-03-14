Coronavirus Sacre: Shoaib Akhtar Expresses Helplessness After IPL 2020 Gets Postponed

Though the world is terrified as the threat of coronavirus increases day by day, some major precautions are being taken by governments across the globe to decrease the spread of Covid-19. Major sports events are also being cancelled or postponed to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus. However, it looks like former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is not happy with the shortening of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Its a tough & difficult time for humanity all over the world.

In the recent video shared on his YouTube page, Shoaib Akhtar said that he is really upset and angry because of the recent situations. He then directed his anger at China and called out ‘the Chinese people’ for putting the ‘world at risk’. Shoaib Akhtar then slammed the neighbours for their eating choices and said that it was the reason why Coronavirus was born. Shoaib Akhtar said that the Chinese eat dogs and bats, which is really bad and unhygienic.

"I don’t understand why you have to eat things like bats, drink their blood and urine and spread some virus across the globe I’m talking about the Chinese people,” said Shoaib Akhtar.

Coronavirus live: PSL and IPL postponed

On Friday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that they are scheduling to keep the remaining matches, semi-finals and final of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) behind closed doors. The Board revealed that the semi-finals will be played on March 17, 2020, and the finals on March 18, 2020. Originally, the finals were scheduled to be held on March 22, 2020. Indian Premier League (IPL), on the other hand, has been postponed to April 15. The tournament was scheduled to start March 29, 2020.

