COVID-19: DDCA To Donate Medical Supplies As The National Capital Sees Surge In Cases

In view of spiralling COVID-19 infections and amid debilitating medical infrastructure which has outstretched its capacity, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on May 2 announced that they would extend their consolidated support by providing life saving medical equipment to Anil Baijal, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

DDCA announced their decision to aid National Capital's ongoing scuffle with devastating COVID-19 figures by providing medical supplies, life saving ventilators and oxygen concentrators . They claimed that president, Rohan Jaitely along with members would donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators and 100 units of BPAP-B non invasive ventilators to Lt. Governor, NCT of Delhi for further distribution to healthcare bodies in Delhi. They also clarified that 25 units of oxygen concentrators would be kept with DDCA for use by its members, officials, employees, etc. Members took to official Twitter handle of DDCA to announce the same,

COVID-19 situation

India recorded 3,92,488 fresh COVID-19 infections and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day, in the last 24 hours. Now the cumulative count stands at 1,95,57,457. This indicates a slight decline in infections because on Saturday, COVID-19 situation in India hit apex heights and broke global record with 4,01,993 fresh infections, and 3,523 deaths were reported. Though India hit a new grim world record with 2,15,542 people have succumbed to the virus so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit State followed by Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi CM announced on Saturday to have extended union territory's lockdown by another week. The National Capital reported 412 fatalities on Saturday. This has been the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry, the central government along with States and Union Territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country - Test, Track, Treat Covid Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination.

The Central Government has advised States and Union Territories to set up 'Help Desks' with the aid of Volunteer Groups, NGOs, and CSOs, which can support the management of patients admitted at hospitals effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

The Centre government liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and same was implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday. The third phase of the world's largest vaccination drive has started while several States flag shortage. This morning, the government data showed 3.92 lakh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 3,689 deaths, highest-ever in a single day.