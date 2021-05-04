COVID-19: Rishabh Pant Shares Important Message Regarding Vaccination Of Senior Citizens

With India vaccinating all adults at a war footing, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant shared an important message for senior citizens looking to get the COVID-19 jab in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Capitals posted a video sharing that a volunteer-based organization called 'Robin Hood Army' was helping senior citizens who lived alone and were unable to venture out to get the jab.

"If you are a senior citizen living at home alone, you can fill out a form on our website and leave the rest on us. If you also have elders around you living away from you, and you need support, then reach out to us. Our volunteers will help them through vaccination. Stay safe Delhi," said Rishabh Pant.

As per the official site of the Robin Hood Army, volunteers will reach out to the senior citizens in need and help them with online registrations on the Co-Win platform. They will also safely pick and drop the elderly from the vaccination centers and assist them in the process.

IPL 2021 to be shifted to Mumbai?

Meanwhile, Coronavirus seems to be expanding its reach into the IPL 2021 tournament with members of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) testing positive even amid multiple restrictions of the bio-bubble. After KKR received a huge setback with cricketers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy testing positive, CSK bowling coach L Balaji also came under the clutches of the virus. While both KKR Vs RCB match and CSK Vs RR matches were postponed with immediate effect, sources have now revealed that the BCCI is awaiting confirmation from the Maharashtra Government to move the league to Mumbai.

"As of now, the Delhi game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is on. But tomorrow's game is likely to get postponed as Balaji has again tested positive for COVID-19. So we have two teams down, Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK. Coming to the league itself, we are looking at moving base to Mumbai, but are awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra government and once that is done, we will be good to go. Should take us another couple of days to get the clearance," the official explained," a BCCI source told news agency ANI.

