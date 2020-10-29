'COVID has Made Me Tough': Ruturaj Gaikwad After Scoring Back-to-back Half-centuries

Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he is feeling pretty confident after scoring back-to-back half-centuries. He scored a 53-ball 72 in Chennai's competitive run chase of 173 against Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja played an outstanding knock as the three-time winners snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by 5 wickets off the final ball of the contest.

The opener was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

'I have backed myself': Ruturaj Gaikwad

"It is feeling good. Pretty confident as well. I have backed myself. Both the innings when I got out early, I knew the situation was a little tough. COVID has made me tough. As our captain says, face every situation with a smile. I stayed positive and didn't think much about the future", said Gaikwad during the post-match interview.

His skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that it was one game where the climax went in their favour.

"I think it was one game in which the climax went in our favour. Lot of credit to the guys. This season he (Ravindra Jadeja)has been fantastic. He has been the only one in our team who has scored in the death overs. He needed somebody else and that would have been good for us. We want to give games to people who haven't played. Ruturaj has shown the talent that he is. He came in and got positive with COVID. We didn't have much time to have a look at him. He is one of the talented youngsters going around. He is not someone who speaks a lot. Once you go inside, you are the only one handling the pressure. When we made him play the first game, he stepped out and got out. But one ball is never enough. I think it is very exciting how he has grabbed his chances", said Dhoni.

Dhoni's opposite number Eoin Morgan said that his team was on the wrong side of the toss despite having played really well.

"I think we played really well there, just on the wrong side of the toss. The dew from about the 8th over was really challenging. We improved on our batting. Our bowlers absolutely gave it their everything. We have one game left and still have a very little chance. We felt we were right in the game. Nitish Rana kicked on and showed his class once again. It was actually a good day for us with the bat. They (Varun Chakravarthy & Sunil Narine) are two fantastic spinners. I can't fault anyone's effort tonight. He (Nagarkoti) didn't have enough runs to defend. He's a young guy, he will take it on the chin and move forward. Looking forward to the next game against Royals", he said.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.