COVID +ve Cricketer's Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Back Home After 10-day Isolation

Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier have headed back to their respective homes after completing the mandatory isolation period after being tested positive for COVID-19 during the IPL 2021. Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the currently-suspended IPL’s bio-bubble and they were serving 10-days of the mandatory isolation period.

Notably, Tamil Nadu's Varun Chakravarthy was officially the first player in this edition of the IPL, who contracted the infection after going for some medical scans. Following that, his team-mate Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna were also tested positive for COVID-19. Kerala-based Sandeep Warrier's interaction with Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra led to the leg-spinner being tested positive as well, causing ultimately the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health," a BCCI official in the know of things told PTI on Monday. "They will undergo RT-PCR tests in Chennai and Kerala respectively," he added.

Both Chakravarthy and Warrier did not show any major symptoms. Meanwhile, KKR's New Zealand player Tim Siefert is still serving his quarantine as he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Sandeep Warrier's IPL Career

Sandeep Warrier's KKR statistics have been less than impressive. In his two years with the side, the youngster has only played four games, three in 2019 and one in 2020. Of the 90 balls he has bowled, Warrier has given away 119 runs for the cost of just 2 wickets. With an economy of 7.93 and in the presence of international bowlers of the ilk of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson and domestic bowlers like Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Warrier is yet to get enough backing from the side to make his presence felt at the IPL.

On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy in IPL 2021 continued to impress the cricket experts as many international players found it difficult to read the mystery deliveries of Chakravarthy. Varun Chakravarthy played 7 matches in IPL 2021 and picked up 7 wickets, however, his economy rate in his IPL Career has impressed everyone. Chakravarthy has played three seasons in the IPL and possesses an economy rate of 7.34.

(Image Credits: PTI/@KKRIDERS/Twitter)