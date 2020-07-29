CPL 2020 Has No Indian Broadcaster, Pravin Tambe's Participation In Doubt Too: Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the lives of people across the world. It has brought the world to an unprecedented, perhaps war-like standstill that has affected global share markets as well. All the sporting events have been affected by the pandemic. The financial market has also taken a massive hit due to the pandemic and the Indian sports TV rights market has been shrinking too.

Another league which is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020), which is slated to start from August 18. To begin with, CPL 2020 has still not got an official broadcaster for the CPL broadcast in India. According to a Ahmedabad Mirror report, there is a chance that Dream Sports' FanCode will live-stream the games. At the same time, if FanCode gets the live-streaming rights, Star India or Sony Pictures Sports Network will have to assure the CPL 2020 that these matches will not be shown in their digital platforms, Disney+Hotstar and SonyLIV. There are also reports that Discovery may end up winning the rights of CPL broadcast in India, which was unlikely a year or two ago.

There is also a question mark over the travel of Indians bound for West Indies. Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Lucia Zouks are two Indian-owned franchises who are still working travel plans for Indians associated with the CPL. Indian spinner Pravin Tambe is set to make his CPL 2020 debut with TKR but his travel plans are still in question. In fact, Pravin Tambe may have to charter a flight to Dubai from where he can fly to Trinidad, where the CPL will be held from August 18 to September 10. Another option is to take help of the overseas bound repatriation (Vande Bharat) flights.

Besides Pravin Tambe, there is also doubt on the participation of South African players like Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje and Colin Ingram in the CPL 2020 as the borders of South Africa are closed. To make matters worse, players will have to compulsorily undergo a 14-day isolation period which means they will have to reach the Caribbean by August 4.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI