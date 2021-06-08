Craig Overton Likely To Replace Ollie Robinson In Eng Vs NZ 2nd Test Match

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday. Considered discriminatory by nature, the Ollie Robinson tweets from the year 2012-2013 were the reason for the suspension of the fast bowler. Robinson won’t be a part of the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test at the Edgbaston and fans are wondering who will replace Ollie Robinson.

Who will replace Ollie Robinson?

With the departure of Ollie Robinson, the England team would be in dire need of a fast-bowling all-rounder to fill the lower order of the team. The England team is likely to select Craig Overton as a replacement for Ollie Robinson in the upcoming England vs New Zealand 2nd Test. Craig Overton made his Test debut with the England team in the year 2017 and he currently plays for the Somerset County Cricket Club.

Craig Overton stats to favour him as a replacement

Craig Overton’s selection is likely due to his current stats in the County Championship 2021 season. The all-rounder has played 11 innings for Somerset so far while taking 36 wickets with an economy rate of 2.17. He has taken 3 5-wicket hauls so far in the County Championship 2021 season. Craig Overton has played a total of 4 Test matches with the England team while taking 9 wickets and scoring 124 runs.

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 6, 2021

England had also announced spin all-rounder Dom Bess as a part of the England squad after the departure of Robinson. However, Dom Bess was included as a support option in place of Jack Leach since the Edgbaston track is known to support spinners. However, both Dom Bess and Craig Overton have experienced their fair share of controversy where recently Bess deactivated his Twitter account for unknown reasons. Craig Overton was also charged with a level-one offence in 2015 due to his alleged discriminatory remarks to a Pakistan-born Sussex batsman.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream in India

Both the ENG vs NZ teams will play their 2nd Test match starting from June 10. The England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream will start at 3:30 p.m. (IST) for each day of the Test match. The ENG vs NZ series live telecast is covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. Fans who wish to watch the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test match live on television can tune into Sony SIX channel. They can also use the SonyLIV app for the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test live stream in India.

Image Source: ECB Twitter