CRC Vs PKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Pakistan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our CRC vs PKC Dream11 prediction, CRC vs PKC Dream11 team and CRC vs PKC player record.

CRC vs PKC match preview

Cricketer CC will be playing their first match of the tournament and will look to start the campaign on a bright note versus Pakistan CC. But without the likes of Bilal Zalmi and regular skipper Shadnan Khan, the team looks a little weaker. On the other hand, Pakistan CC are third on the points table with 3 points and can finish the day at the top of the points table if they manage to win all matches and other results go in their favour.

Pakistan CC opened their campaign with a 5-run loss to Bangladesh Austria. However, they bounced back and defeated Vienna CC by 2 runs in a hard-fought contest. They will be eyeing for the second consecutive win with the advantage of knowing conditions better. Speaking about the tournament teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

CRC vs PKC weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down before the start of the play. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, teams could see a reduction in the number of overs

CRC vs PKC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs PKC player record

Mohammad Waqar Zalmi will be the key player for Cricketer CC and he will be expected to perform well after being top wicket-taker for the team last year. For Pakistan CC, skipper Arsalan Arif and Sikander Hayat will be the key performers for the team in the upcoming contest.

CRC vs PKC best team

CRC vs PKC Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs PKC Dream11 prediction, CRC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs PKC player record and as a result, the CRC vs PKC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs PKC Dream11 team and CRC vs PKC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

