Cricket Fans Slam BCCI After Chinnaswamy Stadium Roof Leaks During IND Vs SA Match; WATCH

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world's richest cricketing body, which just sold the broadcast rights to one of its most lucrative properties for $5-6 billion, is facing a barrage of criticism on social media for the second-class condition of its physical infrastructure. Indian spectators on Sunday complained of getting drenched in rain due to the leakage in the covers of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the fifth T20I between against South Africa, which was being played in Bengaluru.

Bad weather forced umpires to halt the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa after heavy rain swamped the city in the evening. While the Bengaluru crowd waited in the stands for the rain to stop so the match could begin, they became all wet owing to leaks in the stadium's roofs. Fans took to Twitter to criticise the BCCI for failing to maintain its physical infrastructure to international standards despite making so much money over the past decade.

What was even more disappointing was the state of affairs inside the stadium! The richest board in the world and these are the kind of conditions their fans need to put up with! When will @BCCI @kscaofficial1 improve fan experience befitting the stature of the sport?? pic.twitter.com/eacucPnwUp — Srinivas Ramamohan (@srini_ramamohan) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already pledged to improve the fan experience at Indian stadiums. He recently stated that the board will redo most of the stadiums before the next edition of the Indian Premier League to improve facilities and fan experience.

India vs South Africa: 5th T20I

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa decided to bowl first after Indian captain Rishabh Pant lost yet another toss in the series. Indian opener Ishan Kishan got India off to a good start by hitting consecutive boundaries in the first over. The Proteas, on the other hand, made a strong comeback to dismiss Kishan for 15 off 7 balls.

Kishan's opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply for 10 runs off 12 balls, extending his poor form in the series. Lungi Ngidi took both the wickets in 1.3 overs that he bowled before the game was called off due to inclement weather. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were batting in the middle when rain forced umpires to halt the game. The match was eventually abandoned after only 3.3 overs of the first innings as the rain failed to cease.

Since the series was tied at 2-2 going into the final T20I, the trophy was split between the two teams. Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named the player of the series for his outstanding performances in the four matches that he played.

Image: PTI/SRINI_RAMAMOHAN/Twitter