Cricket Fraternity Heaps Praises As India Wins The Series Decider Against West Indies

Cricket News

The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for their victory over West Indies in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for their victory over West Indies in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India won the series against the visitors 2-1 with a four-wicket win in the third and final match of the series. Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the series victory. Ganguly also praised Ravindra Jadeja's batting performance.

Former Indian ace spinner Harbhajan Singh also praised the batting performance by the Indian side. 

Former Indian cricketer and swing bowler Irfan Pathan called it a hard-fought series and praised the middle order that has been phenomenal in the series. Pathan also lauded KL Rahul's performance.

Former batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to praise Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja who took the series decider to its desired conclusion. Laxman also praised West Indies for giving a real fight and putting all their might.

In another tweet, Laxman praised Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who opened the innings and keep the momentum going. Laxman also praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for playing a controlled inning when the situation was a little tense for India.

After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted a score of 315/5 in fifty overs, India chased the target of 316 at the loss of six wickets in 48.4 overs. Virat Kohli was the player of the match while Rohit Sharma was awarded the player of the series.

Published:
