Cricket Fraternity Heaps Praises As India Wins The Series Decider Against West Indies

The cricket fraternity on Sunday congratulated the Indian team for their victory over West Indies in the series decider at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India won the series against the visitors 2-1 with a four-wicket win in the third and final match of the series. Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the series victory. Ganguly also praised Ravindra Jadeja's batting performance.

Another win @bcci ...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ... — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 22, 2019

Former Indian ace spinner Harbhajan Singh also praised the batting performance by the Indian side.

Congratulations @BCCI for winning the series.. it’s been a good series.. top class batting from @ImRo45 @klrahul11 @imVkohli @imjadeja and apna thakur @imShard West Indies seems like getting better everyday congratulations @KieronPollard55 nd team for playing brilliantly 👌✅ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2019

Former Indian cricketer and swing bowler Irfan Pathan called it a hard-fought series and praised the middle order that has been phenomenal in the series. Pathan also lauded KL Rahul's performance.

Hard fought series win by team India this.big gain this series #rahul and middle order batting. Well tried #WestIndies #indvswi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2019

Former batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to praise Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja who took the series decider to its desired conclusion. Laxman also praised West Indies for giving a real fight and putting all their might.

Fantastic effort from Shardul Thakur and Jadeja to hold on to their nerves and take India home. West Indies gave India a real fight and can be very proud of their effort. It was really wonderful to see such a well fought series . #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/o0OcfG0Mqs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2019

In another tweet, Laxman praised Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul who opened the innings and keep the momentum going. Laxman also praised Indian captain Virat Kohli for playing a controlled inning when the situation was a little tense for India.

Great to see the way Rohit and Rahul batted in this series and also the intent and stroke play from Virat when India was in a spot of bother. #INDvsWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 22, 2019

After being asked to bat first, West Indies posted a score of 315/5 in fifty overs, India chased the target of 316 at the loss of six wickets in 48.4 overs. Virat Kohli was the player of the match while Rohit Sharma was awarded the player of the series.