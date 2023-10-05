Last Updated:

ENG Vs NZ, ODI World Cup Highlights: New Zealand Rout England In CWC Opener

ENG vs NZ: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will commence in India's Narendra Modi Stadium today. This contest pits the previous edition's finalists, England and New Zealand, against each other. Both teams come into the game with conflicting goals: England wants to begin defending their crown, while New Zealand wants retribution. Stay tuned for ENG vs NZ live scores.

Written By
Digital Desk
ODI World Cup 2023

England vs New Zealand, (Image: AP)

20:52 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Cricket Score: New Zealand demolish England with spectacular batting spell

A stellar batting spell by Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra lifted new Zealand to a victory in the CWC opener as they win by 9 wickets. 

20:37 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: Devon Conway score 150 runs

New Zealand cricket team batter Devon Conway has crossed the 150-run mark and has scored 151 runs in 120 balls. 

20:13 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG Vs NZ CWC 2023 Final Live Score: Ravindra hits maiden ODI ton

New Zealand cricket team batter Rachin Ravindra has hit his maiden ODI ton in the ENG vs NZ ODI World Cup opener. New Zealand are 222/1. 

19:57 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: 100 for Devon Conway

The New Zealand cricket team opener Devon Conway has scored a hundred in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener against England. New Zealand are 194/1 after 26.3 overs. 

19:22 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's X-factor?

This will be one of the most talked about decision of this World Cup. Whether forced or planned, New Zealand's faith in Rachin Ravindra has paid them huge dividends

19:05 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Cricket Score: Kiwis in no mood to spare England

Jos Buttler and his troops need to do something real quick. New Zealand have their 100 up on the board at the loss of only 1 wicket and seem to be cruising at the moment

18:39 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: 50 up for New Zealand

The Kiwi team has scored 50 runs and are 50/1 after the end of 6.5 overs. 

18:14 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: New Zealand lose first wicket

The Kiwi cricket team has lost its first wicket and it is Will Young who has to walk back for a score of 0 runs. New Zealand are 10/1. 

18:07 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: Kiwi openers come to the field

The Kiwi openers have come to the field and New Zealand need a total of 283 runs to win against England in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener. 

17:38 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG Vs NZ CWC 2023 Final Live Score: England finish at 282/9

The English cricket team has finished at a score of 282/9 against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener. 

17:19 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG Vs NZ CWC 2023 Final Live Score: Another one down for England

The English team has lost its ninth wicket and it is Sam Curran, who has to walk back for a score of 14 runs off 19 balls. England are 252/9. 

17:14 IST, October 5th 2023
England Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: England lose 8th wicket

8 down England for the score of 250 runs and its Chris Woakes who will have to walk back for a score of 11 runs. 

17:14 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: 250 up for England

The English cricket team has scored 250 runs for the loss of seven wickets after the end of 45 overs. 

15:36 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ Live Cricket Score: Phillips strikes as Moeen departs

English cricket team has lost another wicket as Moeen Ali departs for a score of 11 runs off 17 balls. England are 118/4 after the end of 21.2 overs. 

15:24 IST, October 5th 2023
ENG vs NZ CWC 2023 Live Score: Brook departs for 25 runs

England cricket team batter Harry Brook has to walk back for a score of 25 runs and England are 94/3 after the end of 17 overs.

15:03 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: New Zealand have a second

Mitchell Santner gets rid of Jonny Bairstow as England lose their second wicket. ENG 64/2 in 12.5 overs

14:39 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: New Zealand draw first blood

Matt Henrey strikes as Tom Latham has a regulation catch behind the wicket. Dawid Malan has returned to the pavilion. ENG 40/1 in 7.4 overs

14:00 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Match starts
13:35 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Toss update

New Zealand won the toss and has opted to field first. 

12:44 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Head-to-Head record

New Zealand has won 44 of these head-to-head meetings, while England has 45. This indicates fair competition. Cricket is fiercely competitive between the two nations.

12:44 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Pitch Report

The batting-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium should help the hitters once more in this situation. Spinners could be useful in the middle overs, but pacers would need some assistance in the second half of the game. This wicket has an average first-inning score of 260 runs. Here, the second-batting team has an excellent record. On this pitch, they have continued to have a 60 winning rate.

12:44 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between ENG and NZ is as follows: There will be about 33°C in temperature and 49% humidity. There won't be any precipitation during the match, and there should be a light breeze of about 11 km/h.

12:44 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Jos Buttler looks at the World Cup trophy

England captain will look to defend his title in India.

11:52 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Predicted XI

England  Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand  Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

11:52 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Matchday 1
11:52 IST, October 5th 2023
England vs New Zealand, ICC ODI World Cup match live updates: Welcome to the live blog!

Welcome to the live blog of today's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for more ENG vs NZ live scores and updates regarding the match. 

