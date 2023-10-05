ENG Vs NZ, ODI World Cup Highlights: New Zealand Rout England In CWC Opener

Quick links:
England vs New Zealand, (Image: AP)
A stellar batting spell by Devon Conway & Rachin Ravindra lifted new Zealand to a victory in the CWC opener as they win by 9 wickets.
New Zealand cricket team batter Devon Conway has crossed the 150-run mark and has scored 151 runs in 120 balls.
New Zealand cricket team batter Rachin Ravindra has hit his maiden ODI ton in the ENG vs NZ ODI World Cup opener. New Zealand are 222/1.
The New Zealand cricket team opener Devon Conway has scored a hundred in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener against England. New Zealand are 194/1 after 26.3 overs.
This will be one of the most talked about decision of this World Cup. Whether forced or planned, New Zealand's faith in Rachin Ravindra has paid them huge dividends
Jos Buttler and his troops need to do something real quick. New Zealand have their 100 up on the board at the loss of only 1 wicket and seem to be cruising at the moment
The Kiwi team has scored 50 runs and are 50/1 after the end of 6.5 overs.
The Kiwi cricket team has lost its first wicket and it is Will Young who has to walk back for a score of 0 runs. New Zealand are 10/1.
The Kiwi openers have come to the field and New Zealand need a total of 283 runs to win against England in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener.
The English cricket team has finished at a score of 282/9 against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener.
The English team has lost its ninth wicket and it is Sam Curran, who has to walk back for a score of 14 runs off 19 balls. England are 252/9.
8 down England for the score of 250 runs and its Chris Woakes who will have to walk back for a score of 11 runs.
The English cricket team has scored 250 runs for the loss of seven wickets after the end of 45 overs.
English cricket team has lost another wicket as Moeen Ali departs for a score of 11 runs off 17 balls. England are 118/4 after the end of 21.2 overs.
England cricket team batter Harry Brook has to walk back for a score of 25 runs and England are 94/3 after the end of 17 overs.
Mitchell Santner gets rid of Jonny Bairstow as England lose their second wicket. ENG 64/2 in 12.5 overs
Matt Henrey strikes as Tom Latham has a regulation catch behind the wicket. Dawid Malan has returned to the pavilion. ENG 40/1 in 7.4 overs
New Zealand won the toss and has opted to field first.
New Zealand has won 44 of these head-to-head meetings, while England has 45. This indicates fair competition. Cricket is fiercely competitive between the two nations.
The batting-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium should help the hitters once more in this situation. Spinners could be useful in the middle overs, but pacers would need some assistance in the second half of the game. This wicket has an average first-inning score of 260 runs. Here, the second-batting team has an excellent record. On this pitch, they have continued to have a 60 winning rate.
The weather forecast for the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between ENG and NZ is as follows: There will be about 33°C in temperature and 49% humidity. There won't be any precipitation during the match, and there should be a light breeze of about 11 km/h.
England captain will look to defend his title in India.
England Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand Predicted XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Welcome to the live blog of today's ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for more ENG vs NZ live scores and updates regarding the match.