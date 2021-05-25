'Cricket Needs India': New Zealand's Richard Hadlee Lauds Men In Blue Ahead Of WTC Final

Former New Zealand great Richard Hadlee has lauded India's contributions towards cricket, saying "the game needs India". According to a media release by the International Cricket Council, Hadlee said India brings a lot of money to the game through media rights, sponsorships, and tournaments like IPL, which is why the country has become the face of cricket, especially in the recent decades. Hadlee said without India, the face of world cricket would be different.

"There is no doubt India produces a lot of revenue for cricket especially through television rights, sponsorships, advertising, attracting big crowds and through tournaments like IPL, etc. Without India, the face of world cricket would be very different, therefore cricket needs India. India has made an outstanding contribution to Test cricket, in fact, all formats of the game," Hadlee was quoted as saying by ICC in a media release.

Hadlee credits Kohli for India's success

Hadlee also lauded the Indian Test squad that had travelled to Australia earlier this year. Hadlee said India is doing a great job in promoting the longest format of the game, adding "their Test performances down under were outstanding" even though they suffered an initial blip, having lost the first game in a humiliating manner. India finished the annual Test rankings at the top of the points table for the fifth consecutive year. Hadlee credited Indian skipper Virat Kohli for instilling the fearless brand of cricket into the team. He said it is because of Kohli's competitive nature and passion for the game that India has become one of the most successful teams in the world.

India is all set to play the inaugural final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand, starting June 18. When asked to pick a favourite for the one-off Test, Hadlee said it is too early to pick a winner because both teams have quality players. Hadlee said the conditions on the day are going to matter because it will decide if the bowlers are going to get the seam off the pitch. The Indian squad is expected to leave for England on June 2, where they will undergo a 10-day quarantine period before resuming practice. The New Zealand squad is already in England, where they will play a two-match Test series against the host before going into the final of the WTC.

(Image Credit: PTI)

