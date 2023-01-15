Cricket World Explodes As Virat Kohli Scores 3rd ODI Ton In 4 Innings, His 74th Overall

Former India skipper Virat Kohli smashed yet another century of his international career during the ongoing third ODI match against Sri Lanka. Kohli reached the three-digit mark to complete his 46th ODI hundred and his 74th overall. This has extended the 34-year-old's lead in the list of players with the most tons in international cricket. Kohli is second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored a whopping 100 international centuries.

This is Kohli's third ODI century in four matches, the last two coming against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively. Earlier, Kohli registered a three-digit score in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Prior to that, Kohli had scored a century in the third ODI against Bangladesh in December. Kohli's latest century has come in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Netizens are lauding the former World No. 1 batsman for not showing any signs of slowing down even at this age.

Virat Kohli Started the series with 💯 and finishing with it too 👏 #consistency — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2023

India’s best batter firing 👑 #74 @imVkohli — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2023

Business as usual for Virat Kohli 💯 pic.twitter.com/nGxhMUJTUA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 15, 2023

No body does is like the King! 👑 Virat Kohli is in some incredible form 🔥 Another stunning century. What a player! #INDvSL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 15, 2023

Runs machine The KING @imVkohli …46th ODI century..He is the boss of this era 👏🏻👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 15, 2023

HUNDRED for Virat Kohli! 🔥🔥🔥



2️⃣nd in this series

4️⃣6️⃣th in ODIs

7️⃣4️⃣th overall#INDvSL @imVkohli — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 15, 2023

The short form machine is well and truly fixed. ODI century no. 46 for Virat Kohli. Momentum has been built and the challenge now will be for him to replicate this form and consistency in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 15, 2023

Virat Kohli also became the first-ever player to score 10 ODI centuries against an opponent. Kohli played one of the best ODI knocks of his career as he smashed an unbeaten 166 off just 110 balls in the game. Kohli's century was made up of 13 boundaries and eight sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 150.90. Kohli also became the player to hit the most number of hundreds (10) against a single opponent (Sri Lanka) in ODI cricket. Kohli was involved in two hundred-run partnerships in the game as he helped India post a mammoth total of 390 runs on the board.

Image: Hotstar