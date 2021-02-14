Cricketer Ben Cutting Marries Former Miss World Australia Erin Holland, See Stunning Pics

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting tied the knot with his girlfriend and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland on Sunday. The two got married after dating for over five years. Cutting took to Instagram to share a picture from his wedding and wrote, "Official Wifey!"

The couple rescheduled their wedding twice due to the pandemic before finally tying the knot. The wedding planners 'Alysia Bridger' wrote on their Instagram, "Congratulations to such a gorgeous couple @cuttsy_31 @erinvholland on the most beautiful weekend with family and friends @elementsofbyron on your wedding day. After two postponements yesterday was your day and we loved planning your wedding with you both. Wishing you all the happiness in the world."

When Erin Holland got an opportunity to interview Ben Cutting

There have also been a few occasions where Erin Holland was seen interviewing Cutting. Two of those occasions date back to the 2019 edition of the Global T20 in Canada where veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had interrupted and asked, "When is the wedding guys? "I need to get ready" which left Cutting and Holland in splits.

The popular Australian television anchor had then interviewed the middle-order batsman after his match-winning 29-ball 43 during Brisbane Heat's nail-biting encounter against the Hobart Hurricanes where the Heat had come out on top by 5 wickets in a Big Bash League (BBL) 2019/20 match.

Ben cutting and Erin holland. Husband and wife at the same platform. They are Cute ❤ #PSL5 pic.twitter.com/05g6I1DRu5 — Afshan Tayyab (@QueenAfshan) February 27, 2020

