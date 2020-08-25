Cricketing Fraternity Lauds James Anderson As He Picks Up His 600th Test Scalp

The cricketing fraternity came forward to laud James Anderson after he registered his 600th Test scalp against Pakistan in the series-deciding third and final Test match at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. He is the only pacer to pick up 600 wickets in international cricket i.e. including Tests and One Day Internationals. Jimmy now becomes the fourth-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (709), and, Anil Kumble (619) respectively. While Muralitharan was an off-spinner, his counterparts Warne and Kumble were leggies.

'Fabulous'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle lauded Anderson and wrote that 600 is a lot of wickets for a fast bowler and giving credit to Jimmy's skill and fitness, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' mentioned that the star pacer has shown he is as good as any. He then appreciated the veteran fast bowler's fabulous career by saying that it (Anderson's career) has a place among the greats of the game.

600 is a lot of wickets for a fast bowler; a tribute to skill and fitness. And @jimmy9 has shown he is as good as any. Fabulous career and a place among the greats of the game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2020



Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra came forward and termed Jimmy Anderson as 'One of the greatest'.

600. Jimmy Anderson. One of the greatest.... 🙌😇 #ENGvsPAK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 25, 2020



Sanjay Manjrekar wrote that the 38-year-old is one of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills and that the game of cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson.

One of those cricketers who made the game richer in content by their skills. Cricket will owe eternal gratitude to cricketers like Jimmy Anderson. My abiding memory of him : Virat v Anderson 2018 series in England.🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

The Moment of Glory

The veteran Test specialist achieved this feat by getting rid of Pakistani Test skipper Azhar Ali on Day 5. It happened in the 62nd over of Pak's second innings.

On the second delivery, Anderson bowled one around off stump as the batsman was completely taken by surprise and was carried away by the extra bounce and before he could react, it was too late as the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of Ali's opposite number Joe Root who took a regulation catch at the first slip.

There was a lot of delight in the English team and Jimmy was seen waving his arms to the empty stadium after having reached the milestone.

Initially, it appeared that the speedster will have to wait another day for getting there due to rain playing a spoilsport on Day 5. However, he can now heave a sigh of relief as he was able to reach the milestone of 600 Test scalps.