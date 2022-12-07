‘Cricket’s Dirty Laundry’: David Warner Withdraws Bid To Overturn Australia Captaincy Ban

Australian cricket sensation David Warned announced his decision to withdraw his application to overturn the captaincy ban on him, on Wednesday. The star cricketer took to his official Instagram handle and made several revelations behind his decision to do so. He notably said that he is withdrawing the application as he doesn’t want his family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry while captioning the post, “Some things are more important than cricket”.

David Warner’s heartfelt letter on the entire captaincy ban lifting saga

Warner shared a long textual message in the post, which started with the statement, “My family is more important to me than cricket”. He cited the controversial happenings at the Third Test match in Cape Town in March 2018, when he was serving as the deputy to former Aussie skipper Steve Smith. She revealed his wife Candice, and his three daughters have enjoyed the unwavering support since the sand-paper gate, while also mentioning the humiliation and attacks they have suffered.

“Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game. I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years – without the prospect of any relief until now,” Warner added.

‘I have no practical alternation at this point in time but to withdraw,’ says David Warner

The cricketer further explained that although he had been pushing for the ban to be lifted since the last nine months, he revealed the review panel wanted to relive the events of the ball-tampering saga from the 2018 Cape Town Test. The 36-year-old added that the review would have then gone public. He further said that although he and Cricket Australia pushed for it to not happen, he was told that the process would stand.

“Regrettably, I have no practical alternation at this point in time but to withdraw my application. I am not prepared to subject my family or my teammates to further trauma and disruption by accepting a departure from the way in which my application should be dealt with pursuant to the Code of Conduct. Some things are more important than cricket,” the cricketer said in the conclusion of the letter.